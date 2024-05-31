HICL Advances Share Buyback Program

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICIL Infrastructure PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 400,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 122 pence each as part of its share buyback programme announced earlier in February. After this transaction, the company now holds 1,250,000 shares in treasury out of the total 2,030,238,061 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders may use the updated total voting rights figure, excluding treasury shares, for disclosure and transparency compliance.

