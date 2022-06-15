Markets
HIBio To Develop, Commercialize MorphoSys' Felzartamab, And TJ210 Outside Of Greater China

(RTTNews) - I-Mab (IMAB) announced two assets the company has licensed from partner MorphoSys AG (MOR), felzartamab and TJ210, are advancing globally through new license agreements. MorphoSys and Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. or HIBio have entered into an equity participation agreement and license agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize MorphoSys' felzartamab and TJ210 outside of Greater China. HIBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab and TJ210 across all indications worldwide, excluding Greater China for felzartamab and Greater China and South Korea for TJ210.

Currently I-Mab is developing and commercializing felzartamab in Greater China and TJ210 in Greater China and South Korea.

