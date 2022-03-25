US Markets

Hibernia REIT recommends Brookfield unit's 1 bln euro bid

Ireland's Hibernia REIT said on Friday that its board recommended shareholders accept a 1.09 billion euro ($1.20 billion) takeover bid made by a subsidiary of one of the real estate funds of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

DUBLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Ireland's Hibernia REIT HBRN.I said on Friday that its board recommended shareholders accept a 1.09 billion euro ($1.20 billion) takeover bid made by a subsidiary of one of the real estate funds of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO.

Ireland's largest stock market-listed office landlord said the offer price, excluding a 3.4 euro cent dividend per Hibernia REIT Share, represents a 35.6% premium to Thursday's 1.18 euro closing price.

($1 = 0.9069 euros)

