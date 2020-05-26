Hibbett Sports Not Providing FY21 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) reported that comparable store sales for the quarter grew 19.5 percent and e-commerce sales increased 110.5 percent.

The company also said it is not financial guidance for the full-year 2021, due to the continued uncertainty regarding the overall impact COVID-19 will have on its business.

