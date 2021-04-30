Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) closed at $79.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 14.69% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HIBB as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HIBB is projected to report earnings of $2.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 664.52%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HIBB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HIBB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.05, which means HIBB is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that HIBB has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

