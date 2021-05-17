Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) closed the most recent trading day at $82.93, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 18.77% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

HIBB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HIBB is projected to report earnings of $2.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 664.52%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HIBB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HIBB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.24.

Also, we should mention that HIBB has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

