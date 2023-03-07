Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Hibbett Sports said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $68.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 12.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.95 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.97% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hibbett Sports is $81.89. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from its latest reported closing price of $68.26.

The projected annual revenue for Hibbett Sports is $1,765MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hibbett Sports. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIBB is 0.12%, an increase of 21.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 14,687K shares. The put/call ratio of HIBB is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 949K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 694K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 525K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 51.77% over the last quarter.

Bronte Capital Management Pty holds 508K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 52.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 454K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 30.99% over the last quarter.

Hibbett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,067 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas.

