Hibbett Sports Expects Q2 Comps. To Rise In Excess Of 70% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) said its total comparable store sales for the second quarter are anticipated to increase in excess of 70% from prior year. The brick and mortar comparable store sales are expected to increase approximately 60% while digital comparable sales are forecasted to increase approximately 200%.

For the first half of the year, total comparable stores sales are projected to rise approximately 20% from last year, including an approximate 7% increase in brick and mortar comparable sales and an expected 140% comparable sales growth in digital.

