Hibbett Sports: Pandemic-Driven Results May Be Unsustainable

If you live in a small-to-mid-sized city in America, you’ve likely purchased sporting goods at Hibbett Sports (HIBB). Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion and sporting goods retailer with approximately 1,100 stores in 35 states. Hibbett’s history dates back over 75 years.

The stores were historically located next to Walmart (WMT) locations in small towns and were able to garner substantial traffic by offering substantially larger selections of sporting goods than big-box stores.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Americans have been purchasing sporting goods at record levels, as fitness moved to the top of many consumers' priority lists. Exercise weights, bikes, kayaks, and pretty much every other fitness and outdoor-related item has been selling well and is often in short supply.

Despite being a well-managed company with expansion opportunities, it appears that the double boost of excessive government stimulus and COVID-19-related sports purchasing will abate at some point and cause a reduction in earnings. As a result, I am neutral on HIBB. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Corporate Strategy

The company has made efforts to transform itself from a small-town retailer to a nationwide industry leader. These efforts include focusing on fashion-oriented athletic wear to target multiple age groups, but emphasizing the Gen-Z influencer market.

Targeting underserved markets is still the focus of expansion efforts. The company states that 70% of its stores have two or fewer competitors within a 15-minute drive. Almost one-third of stores have no material competition within a close driving distance.

Digital Commerce

Hibbett was late to the e-commerce game but has since rapidly caught up to many competitors. E-commerce sales in Fiscal Year 2021 were $237 million, which represented approximately 17% of total revenues. E-commerce revenues just four years ago were only $32 million.

The e-commerce segment is profitable on a stand-alone basis, although not likely equivalent to the operating margins of its physical stores. The omnichannel experience has also been adopted successfully with in-store pickup and curbside services in addition to delivery options.

Financial Results

No, it's not normal for a large retailer with over 1,000 stores to have same-store sales growth of 22%. That was what HIBB reported for Fiscal Year 2021 (ending January 2021). Physical comparable sales were up 13.3%, and e-commerce comparable sales increased 89.3%.

The results were driven by COVID-19 related issues such as lockdown fitness needs, as well as newcomers to outdoor-related activities. Government stimulus also played a significant role.

These 2020 results produced tough comps to overcome this year as second-quarter revenue growth came in negative, with same-store sales decreasing 6.4%. However, one important highlight was that gross margins increased to 39% from 37% in the prior period. This was due to sales of premium-priced products and improved e-commerce margins. The company still expects positive revenue growth for Fiscal Year 2022 (ending January 2022).

HIBB has stated long-term goals of $2 billion in sales by Fiscal Year 2025, a gross margin improvement of 10-15 basis points per year, and an operating margin improvement of 15-25 basis points per year.

Balance Sheet and Dividend

Hibbett has maintained a conservative balance sheet throughout its history and that philosophy has been maintained, even in today's free money economic environment. Cash as of July 31, 2021, was $176.8 million with no outstanding debt and $100 million available on its credit facility.

The company currently pays a $1.00 annual dividend which equates to a dividend yield of 1.3%. The payout ratio remains low at 15% of last year's earnings and less than 10% of the current year's estimates.

Valuation

The company is expected to earn approximately $11.00 in EPS this year which means the P/E ratio for HIBB is remarkably low at 7x. However, most investors and analysts recognize that those types of earnings numbers are not sustainable once the COVID-19 sales boom and government stimulus go away. Next year, consensus EPS estimates decline to approximately $9.75.

I am neutral on HIBB stock because there is too much uncertainty regarding future revenues that will be retained absent of massive government stimulus and one-time COVID-19 pandemic-related purchases.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, HIBB has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buy ratings and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. At $123.40, the average Hibbett Sports price target implies 38.7% upside potential.

