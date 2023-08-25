News & Insights

Markets
HIBB

Hibbett Shares Rally On Better-than-expected Q2 Earnings

August 25, 2023 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, are rising more than 20% Friday morning after reporting second-quarter earnings above analysts' view.

The company reported net income of $10.9 million or $0.85 per share for the second quarter, lower than $24.71 million or $1.86 per share in the same quarter a year ago, but beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.73 per share.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 4.6% to $374.88 million from $392.81 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $376.11 million.

For the full year, the company expects sales to be flat to 2% up from last year. EPS for the year is expected in the range of $7.00 to $7.75. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.18 per share on revenue growth of 0.3% for the year.

HIBB, currently at $44.45, has traded in the range of $34.86 - $75.38 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.