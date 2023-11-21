News & Insights

Markets
HIBB

Hibbett Shares Rally On Better-than-estimated Earnings, Increased Outlook

November 21, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB), an athletic fashion retailer, are rising more than 14% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company also raised its full-year profit outlook, above analysts' view.

Net income for the third quarter was $25.5 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with $25.6 million, or $1.94 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting profit of $1.18 per share.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 0.3% to $431.9 million from $433.2 million a year ago, but beat the consensus estimate of $416.65 million.

For the full year, the company now expects EPS to be in the range of $8.00 - $8.30, up from the previous guidance of $7.00 - $7.75. The Street expects earnings of $7.27 per share for the year.

HIBB, currently at $61.43, has traded in the range of $34.86 - $75.38 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.