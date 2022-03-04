Markets
HIBB

Hibbett Q4 Profit Misses Estimates; Comps. Down 1.0%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) reported net income of $17.7 million, or $1.25 per share for the 13-weeks ended January 29, 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $24.1 million, or $1.40 per share for the 13-weeks ended January 30, 2021. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the 13-weeks ended January 29, 2022, increased 1.7% to $383.3 million. Compared to the 13-weeks ended January 30, 2021, comparable sales decreased 1.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $383.72 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $9.75 - $10.50. Total net sales are expected to be relatively flat in dollars. Comparable sales are expected to be in the negative low-single digits for the full year. The company noted that its non-GAAP results are not expected to materially differ from GAAP results.

Shares of Hibbett were down 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular