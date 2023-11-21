Hibbett Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook Above View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.497 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $25.573 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $431.923 million from $433.164 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings outlook, above analysts' estimates. Citing improved EBIT percentage, lower interest, and taxes, Hibbett now expects net income per share of $8 to $8.30 against its previous outlook of $7 to $7.75.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $7.27 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Hibbett has reaffirmed its previously provided annual revenue growth guidance of flat to up around 2 percent.

Analysts, on average project the company to report revenue of $1.72 billion, for the year.

Hibbett Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.497 Mln. vs. $25.573 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.05 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $431.923 Mln vs. $433.164 Mln last year.

