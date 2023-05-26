News & Insights

Markets
HIBB

Hibbett Q1 Net Income Declines, Comps. Up 4.1%; Updates FY24 Guidance On Cautious Consumer Outlook

May 26, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) reported first quarter net income of $35.9 million, or $2.74 per share, compared with net income of $39.3 million, or $2.89 per share, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 7.4% to $455.5 million. Comparable sales increased 4.1%. Analysts on average had estimated $460.4 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects EPS in a range of $7.00 to $7.75, revised from prior guidance range of $9.50 to $10.00. Comparable sales are now expected to be down low-single digit, revised from previous guidance of up low-single digit.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.