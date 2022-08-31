Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will pay a dividend of $0.25 on the 20th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

Hibbett's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Hibbett is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 43.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 8.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqGS:HIBB Historic Dividend August 31st 2022

Hibbett Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Hibbett has impressed us by growing EPS at 32% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Hibbett's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Hibbett is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hibbett that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Hibbett not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.