Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hibbett, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = US$254m ÷ (US$725m - US$213m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Hibbett has an ROCE of 49%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:HIBB Return on Capital Employed January 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Hibbett's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Hibbett's ROCE Trending?

Hibbett is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 49%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 42% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Hibbett is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 76% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Hibbett does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

