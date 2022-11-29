Hibbett Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.573 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $25.192 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $433.164 million from $381.719 million last year.

Hibbett Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.573 Mln. vs. $25.192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q3): $433.164 Mln vs. $381.719 Mln last year.

