Markets
HIBB

Hibbett Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, but misses estimates

November 29, 2022 — 06:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.573 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $25.192 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $433.164 million from $381.719 million last year.

Hibbett Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.573 Mln. vs. $25.192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q3): $433.164 Mln vs. $381.719 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.