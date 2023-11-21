Hibbett Inc. Q3 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.497 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $25.573 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $431.923 million from $433.164 million last year.

Hibbett Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.497 Mln. vs. $25.573 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.05 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $431.923 Mln vs. $433.164 Mln last year.

