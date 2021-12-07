Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.59, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIBB was $73.59, representing a -27.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.65 and a 76.47% increase over the 52 week low of $41.70.

HIBB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). HIBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.93. Zacks Investment Research reports HIBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 92.81%, compared to an industry average of 43.1%.

