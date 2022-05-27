Markets
Hibbett Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $39.347 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $84.766 million, or $5.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $424.051M from $506.861M last year.

Hibbett Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $39.347 Mln. vs. $84.766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.89 vs. $5.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.08 -Revenue (Q1): $424.051M vs. $506.861M last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 to $10.50

