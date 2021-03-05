Hibbett Guides FY22 EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 on Friday, athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) reported comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased 21.9 percent.

The company also provided guidance for the full-year 2022. It now projects earnings for fiscal 2022 in a range of $5.00 to $5.50 per share on comparable sales ranging from negative low-single digits to positive low-single digits.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.13 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

