Markets
HIBB

Hibbett Guides FY22 EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 on Friday, athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) reported comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased 21.9 percent.

The company also provided guidance for the full-year 2022. It now projects earnings for fiscal 2022 in a range of $5.00 to $5.50 per share on comparable sales ranging from negative low-single digits to positive low-single digits.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.13 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More