Hibbett (FRA:HB6) Price Target Increased by 16.31% to 64.65

The average one-year price target for Hibbett (FRA:HB6) has been revised to 64.65 / share. This is an increase of 16.31% from the prior estimate of 55.58 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.55 to a high of 77.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.93% from the latest reported closing price of 49.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hibbett. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HB6 is 0.07%, an increase of 25.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 14,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 861K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 30.13% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 676K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 36.86% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 622K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Bronte Capital Management Pty holds 608K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 46.94% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 534K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 91.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 891.87% over the last quarter.

