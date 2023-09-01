Hibbett (FRA:HB6) Price Target Increased by 14.40% to 55.18

The average one-year price target for Hibbett (FRA:HB6) has been revised to 55.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.40% from the prior estimate of 48.23 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.93 to a high of 78.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.95% from the latest reported closing price of 38.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hibbett. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 10.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HB6 is 0.06%, a decrease of 36.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 14,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 898K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 42.32% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 682K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Bronte Capital Management Pty holds 565K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 44.31% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 525K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 36.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 453K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HB6 by 41.59% over the last quarter.

