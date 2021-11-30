Hibbett Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HIBB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.56, changing hands as low as $77.60 per share. Hibbett Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIBB's low point in its 52 week range is $40.17 per share, with $101.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.97.

