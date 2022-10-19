HIBB vs. FIGS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Hibbett (HIBB) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Hibbett has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Figs has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HIBB is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HIBB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.01, while FIGS has a forward P/E of 59.09. We also note that HIBB has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FIGS currently has a PEG ratio of 27.23.

Another notable valuation metric for HIBB is its P/B ratio of 2.35. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FIGS has a P/B of 4.66.

These metrics, and several others, help HIBB earn a Value grade of A, while FIGS has been given a Value grade of D.

HIBB sticks out from FIGS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HIBB is the better option right now.



