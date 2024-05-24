Hiap Hoe Limited Conducts Transparent AGM

Hiap Hoe Ltd. (SG:5JK) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting of Hiap Hoe Limited held at Aloft Singapore Novena, the company adhered to SGX-ST listing requirements by conducting all voting via poll for enhanced transparency and respect for shareholder rights. No significant questions regarding the resolutions were submitted before the meeting, indicating a smooth lead-up to the AGM proceedings. The meeting was attended by company directors, shareholders, invited guests including the CFO and audit partners, and was chaired by Mr. Teo Ho Beng.

