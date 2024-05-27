Hi-View Resources Secures Funding for Exploration

Hi-View Resources Inc (TSE:HVW) has released an update.

Hi-View Resources Inc. has successfully completed the initial portion of its private placement financing, raising over $106,000 through the sale of 4.84 million units at $0.022 each. These units include common shares and warrants that enable additional stock purchases at $0.05 until May 2026. The funds are earmarked for exploration activities, mineral property payments, and general working capital.

