HI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.58, changing hands as low as $44.28 per share. Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.19 per share, with $53.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.