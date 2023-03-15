HI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.71, changing hands as low as $42.56 per share. Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.16 per share, with $53.5399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.41.
