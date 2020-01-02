Hi-Crush (HCR) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.9% in Session

Hi-Crush Inc. HCR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $0.6100 –$1.0100 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Tuesday.



The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Tailored Brands. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Hi-Crush currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Hi-Crush Inc. Price

Hi-Crush Inc. price | Hi-Crush Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Mining - Miscellaneous industry may consider Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is HCR going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

