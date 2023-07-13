HHS says updated COVID shots should be priced at reasonable rates

July 13 (Reuters) - Updated COVID-19 shots expected to enter the market this fall should be priced at a reasonable rate, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services said on Thursday, in a letter addressed to COVID vaccine manufacturers.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

