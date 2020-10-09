US Markets
REGN

HHS expects over 1 mln antibody doses from Regeneron, Lilly in 2020

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

A top U.S. health official said on Friday that the government expects to have access to over 1 million doses of Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc'sand Eli Lilly's & Co's antibody treatments for COVID-19 in 2020.

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A top U.S. health official said on Friday that the government expects to have access to over 1 million doses of Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's REGN.Oand Eli Lilly's & Co's LLY.N antibody treatments for COVID-19 in 2020.

The official, speaking on a call with reporters, said that the government will allocate the treatments to the states based on need, similar to the mechanism they used with Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19.

Both companies have said the drugs were shown to work in clinical trials and that they have submitted an emergency use authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The government official said the U.S. planned to distribute the treatments at no charge to patients, similar to remdesivir.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengalaru and Michael Erman in New York; writing by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((caroline.humer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN LLY GILD MRNA PFE AZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular