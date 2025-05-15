Markets

HHLA Q1 Profit After Tax Rises; Confirms FY25 Outlook

May 15, 2025 — 01:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HHLA reported that its first quarter profit after tax grew to 13.2 million euros from 3.3 million euros, prior year. Profit after tax and non-controlling interests was 7.9 million euros compared to a loss of 1.1 million euros. Profit per share was 0.10 euros compared to a loss of 0.01 euros. Operating result or EBIT rose by 86.6% to 32.5 million euros.

The HHLA Group's revenue rose by 19.8% to 435.6 million euros from 363.6 million euros, a year ago.

The company confirmed its outlook for the 2025 financial year.

CEO Angela Titzrath said: "The successful start to 2025 shows that our investments - particularly in the expansion of HHLA's European network - are paying off."

