HHLA Invests In New Multi-function Terminal In Northern Italy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) has signed an agreement for taking a majority stake of 50.01 percent in the multi-function terminal Piattaforma Logistica Trieste in the Italian seaport of Trieste. This will be the company's third participation in a port outside Hamburg after Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia).

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board, said: "The investment is a strategic expansion to our existing port and intermodal network. The terminal gives us the opportunity to actively participate in and help shape new and changing cargo flows and underline our ambitions to grow internationally."

