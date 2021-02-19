HHLA Intermodal Company Metrans To Build Rail Terminal In Hungary - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG said its unit and the Hungarian government have signed an agreement under which Metrans will build a rail terminal in Hungary for the expansion of its transport services along the Adriatic Corridor and towards Southern and South-Eastern Europe. Metrans Group has announced investments of over 40 million euros to construct and equip the terminal.

The rail subsidiary Metrans will build the hub terminal in Zalaegerszeg, which is located on the transport axis to the Adriatic ports of Trieste, Koper and Rijeka.

