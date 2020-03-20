HHLA Expects Strong Impact On Revenues, Earnings Due To Corona Virus

(RTTNews) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHULF.PK) announced that it expects revenues and operating result or EBIT for the financial year 2020 to strongly fall below prior due to the possible temporarily sharp declines in container throughput and transport.

HHLA noted that there is currently a very high degree of uncertainty due to the unforeseeable progress of the Corona pandemic and unforeseeable resulting effects on the world economy, global trade flows and its customers.

However, HHLA said its liquidity will be sufficient to meet its due payment obligations, despite the pandemic-induced burdens.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.