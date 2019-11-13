HHLA 9-month Operating Result Rises; Revenue Up 8.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) reported profit after tax and minority interests of 83.8 million euros in the nine month period compared to 84.1 million euros, previous year. Operating result (EBIT) improved 12.4 percent to 175.4 million euros. The listed Port Logistics subgroup increased its operating result (EBIT) by 13.3 percent to 162.7 million euros.

For the nine month period, total revenue was 1.04 billion euros, an increase of 8.3 percent. The listed Port Logistics subgroup recorded an 8.6 percent increase in revenue to 1.02 billion euros.

For 2019, HHLA continues to expect a significant increase in operating result (EBIT) at Group level, a moderate increase is now expected for the Container segment (previously: in the region of the previous year) and a strong increase for the Intermodal segment (previously: significant increase).

Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, stated: "The challenges facing the logistics industry remain significant in an increasingly volatile market environment."

