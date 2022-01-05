HHI Group Joins Hands With Palantir To Build Big Data Platform; Plans JV

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Heavy Industries (HYHZF.PK) Co., a provider of shipbuilding and marine propulsion systems, said that it has signed a MoU with Palantir Technologies Inc., a big data analytics firm, to build a big data platform for the Group's core businesses, including shipbuilding, and offshore engineering.

In addition, once the big data platform for each affiliate is built, the two companies have agreed to consider to form a joint venture to boost the big data platform business in the mid- to long-term.

"Based on the accumulated achievements, the joint venture will commercialize big data solutions from platform construction to operation to generate sales targeting domestic and foreign companies," HHI said in a statement.

With the support of Palantir, HHI is working on the "Future of Shipyard (FOS)" project to transform itself into a smart shipyard, by 2030.

