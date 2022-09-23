Markets
HHGC

HHG Capital Climbs On Amendment To Extend Business Combination With American Stock Transfer Co.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HHG Capital Corp. (HHGC) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company revealed an amendment to the investment management trust agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

Pursuant to the amendment, the Company has the right to extend the time to complete a business combination by one month to September 23, 2023. The amendment was approved by its shareholders on September 19.

Currently, shares are at $11.07, up 8.04 percent from the previous close of $10.25 on a volume of 1,361,074.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HHGC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular