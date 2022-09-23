HHG Capital Climbs On Amendment To Extend Business Combination With American Stock Transfer Co.

(RTTNews) - HHG Capital Corp. (HHGC) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company revealed an amendment to the investment management trust agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

Pursuant to the amendment, the Company has the right to extend the time to complete a business combination by one month to September 23, 2023. The amendment was approved by its shareholders on September 19.

Currently, shares are at $11.07, up 8.04 percent from the previous close of $10.25 on a volume of 1,361,074.

