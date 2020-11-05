HHC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Howard Hughes Corp (Symbol: HHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.36, changing hands as high as $67.27 per share. Howard Hughes Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HHC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.10 per share, with $129.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.96.

