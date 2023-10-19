HH2E in talks to raise up to $317 mln in debt to fund growth - sources

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hydrogen project developer HH2E is in talks to raise up to 300 million euros ($317 million) in debt to help fund its two planned projects in Germany, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company, in which UK-listed funds Foresight Group FSGF.L and HydrogenOne Capital Growth HGEN.L own stakes, is working with BNP Paribas BNPP.PA as debt adviser, the people said.

HH2E is currently working on getting two hydrogen projects off the ground in Germany, both located in the eastern part of the country, which could both be ramped up to a combined 2 gigawatts in capacity by 2030.

The company, co-founded by former Uniper UN01.DE CEO Andreas Schierenbeck, wants to have 4 gigawatts of capacity in Germany by 2030 and already requires up to 300 million euros in funds for its initial expansion phase.

HH2E confirmed that it has engaged with BNP Paribas as a debt adviser.

"Appetite for green hydrogen as a new asset class is strong and banks tell us they have been waiting for projects with a strong commercial case," HH2E CFO Mark Page said in an emailed statement.

BNP Paribas had no immediate comment.

Germany is ramping up its hydrogen capacity, also benefiting from companies such as Siemens Energy ENR1n.E and Thyssenkrupp Nucera NCH2.DE, hoping to emerge as a leader in theglobal marketfor the technology.

HH2E may consider a stock market listing if required to fund its growth plans in the future, one of its co-founders told Reuters in August, adding that for now the company's focus remained on ramping up its operational business.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray and David Evans)

