News & Insights

HGEN

HH2E in talks to raise up to $317 mln in debt to fund growth - sources

October 19, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hydrogen firm HH2E is in talks to raise up to 300 million euros ($317 million) in debt to help fund its two planned projects in Germany, two people familiar with the matter said.

The project developer, in which UK-listed funds Foresight Group FSGF.L and HydrogenOne Capital Growth HGEN.L own stakes, is working with BNP Paribas BNPP.PA as debt adviser, the people said.

HH2E is currently working on getting two hydrogen projects off the ground in Germany, both located in the eastern part of the country, which could both be ramped up to a combined 2 gigawatts in capacity by 2030.

HH2E confirmed that it has engaged with BNP Paribas as a debt adviser.

BNP Paribas had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.