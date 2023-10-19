HH2E in talks to raise up to $317 mln in debt to fund growth - sources

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hydrogen firm HH2E is in talks to raise up to 300 million euros ($317 million) in debt to help fund its two planned projects in Germany, two people familiar with the matter said.

The project developer, in which UK-listed funds Foresight Group FSGF.L and HydrogenOne Capital Growth HGEN.L own stakes, is working with BNP Paribas BNPP.PA as debt adviser, the people said.

HH2E is currently working on getting two hydrogen projects off the ground in Germany, both located in the eastern part of the country, which could both be ramped up to a combined 2 gigawatts in capacity by 2030.

HH2E confirmed that it has engaged with BNP Paribas as a debt adviser.

BNP Paribas had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

