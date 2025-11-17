H+H International A (CPSE:HH) Price Target Decreased by 18.78% to 88.23

The average one-year price target for H+H International A (CPSE:HH) has been revised to 88,23 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 18.78% from the prior estimate of 108,63 kr. dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 81,81 kr. to a high of 96,60 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.30% from the latest reported closing price of 83,00 kr. / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in H+H International A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HH is 0.01%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 92K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HH by 29.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 79K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 75K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HH by 24.46% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

