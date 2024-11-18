H&H Holdings Reports Mixed Revenue Performance in 2024

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings (HK:1112) has released an update.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings reports a 6.1% decline in total revenue for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to challenges in the infant milk formula segment. Despite this downturn, the company experienced growth in its Adult Nutrition & Care and Pet Nutrition & Care segments, supported by strong performances in China, ANZ, and North America. The company also maintained a healthy liquidity position, completing significant refinancing exercises.

