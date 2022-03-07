HGV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.85, changing hands as low as $45.80 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HGV's low point in its 52 week range is $35.345 per share, with $56.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.33.

