HGV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.79, changing hands as low as $42.65 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HGV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.12 per share, with $55.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.89.

