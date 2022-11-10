HGV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.30, changing hands as high as $44.03 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HGV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.12 per share, with $55.7499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.39.
