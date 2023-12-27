HGT Announces Partial Sale Of IRIS Software To LGP; Terms Undisclosed

News & Insights

December 27, 2023 — 02:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hg, the manager of HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) said on Wednesday that it has agreed to a partial sale of IRIS Software Group or IRIS, to Leonard Green & Partners or LGP, a U.S.-based private equity firm. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction values HGT's investment in IRIS Software Group at around 99.8 million pounds.

HGT will receive a net distribution of approximately 42.1 million pounds from IRIS, having re-invested a portion of its proceeds in the business alongside other institutional clients of Hg investing through Hg Saturn.

As part of the transaction, Hg's Saturn 1 fund will fully exit its remaining position in IRIS.

HGT's exposure to IRIS will be 57.7 million pounds at closing representing around 2.5 percent of NAV.

