hGears (BER:HGEA) Price Target Decreased by 9.17% to 7.41

The average one-year price target for hGears (BER:HGEA) has been revised to 7.41 / share. This is an decrease of 9.17% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.86 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.10% from the latest reported closing price of 4.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in hGears. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGEA is 0.62%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 110.38% to 149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 129K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 45.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGEA by 35.55% over the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 20K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

