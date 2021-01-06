HgCapital Trust To Invest About GBP 15.7 Mln In Prophix - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hg, the manager of HgCapital Trust plc (HGT.L) said Wednesday it will invest about 15.7 million pounds in Prophix, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside HGT through the Hg Genesis 9 Fund. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Prophix is a Canada-based provider of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. HgCapital noted that the investment will reduce its outstanding commitments to invest in Hg transactions to about 582 million pounds, representing 46 percent of the 30 September 2020 pro-forma NAV.

Prophix said it expects HgCapital's investment to accelerate and scale its growth and fund further development of its product capabilities.

This deal will result in Prophix employees and management participating to acquire the company alongside HgCapital, who will hold the majority investment. This will enable Prophix staff to benefit more directly from the company's ongoing growth.

This transaction represents Hg's seventeenth investment in this space in the last 16 years, with total invested capital of over $3.5 billion. Prophix is also the fourth software business based in Canada that HgCapital has invested in over the last 12 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.